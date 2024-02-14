Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) were up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 3,287,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,741,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Velo3D Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Renette Youssef sold 82,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $85,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Renette Youssef sold 82,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $85,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 69,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $78,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,192,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,480 shares of company stock valued at $221,072. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

About Velo3D

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Velo3D by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Velo3D by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Velo3D by 679.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

