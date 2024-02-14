Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $71.76 million and $17.44 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.