VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in January

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $195.33. 586,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,709. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,690 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,349 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in VeriSign by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

