Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 18,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 1,570,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $11.20.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,022,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 54,000.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 234,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 262,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Our Latest Report on VTNR

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.