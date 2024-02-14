Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Trading Up 0.7%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 1,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
