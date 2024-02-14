Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,517. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

