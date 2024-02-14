Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,517. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.