Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.93

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Vinda International Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.
Vinda International Company Profile
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
