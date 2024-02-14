Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Up 233.9% in January

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 233.9% from the January 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

