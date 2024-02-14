Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 43.6% in January

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CBH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 38,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,941. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

