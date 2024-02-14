Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 43.6% in January

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CBH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 38,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,941. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
