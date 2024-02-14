Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.3% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,151,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $494,874,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,808,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $420,748,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE V traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.72. 2,572,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,637. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The firm has a market cap of $508.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
