Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 706,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,182. Vistagen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

