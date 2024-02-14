Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 1.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 521.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after buying an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,294,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after buying an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after buying an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.78.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

