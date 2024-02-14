VusionGroup (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Shares Up 7.2%

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $155.00. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.60.

VusionGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

