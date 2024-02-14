Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 22,683 shares.
Vycor Medical Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
Vycor Medical Company Profile
Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.
