VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $28.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. 27,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,838. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($1.09). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,098.59% and a negative return on equity of 136.48%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

