Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $45.09 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00080708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00019519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001303 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,656,347 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.