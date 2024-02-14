Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.26

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
