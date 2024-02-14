Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.16. 3,308,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $199.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.64.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,296 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

