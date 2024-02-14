Waterloo Brewing (TSE:BRB) Shares Down 1.1%

Waterloo Brewing Company (TSE:BRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.61. 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.
Waterloo Brewing Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$127.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.61.
About Waterloo Brewing
Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.
