WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading 3.9% Higher

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

WCF Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

