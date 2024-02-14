Wendy P. Davidson Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

HAIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 578,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,942. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.