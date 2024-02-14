Wendy P. Davidson Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.1 %
HAIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 578,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,942. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
