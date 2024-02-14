Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 71.8% in January

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $130,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 357,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,693. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.