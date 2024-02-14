Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.72 and last traded at C$15.72. Approximately 2,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.61.

Westpac Banking Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.27.

About Westpac Banking

(Get Free Report)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.