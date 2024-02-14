WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $41.53 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.53 million and $363,408.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00134877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00013273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

