Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Williams Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.860 EPS.

Shares of WMB traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. 8,544,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

