WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) & FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Head to Head Comparison

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) and FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WillScot Mobile Mini and FTAI Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot Mobile Mini 0 1 5 0 2.83 FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Given WillScot Mobile Mini’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WillScot Mobile Mini is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

This table compares WillScot Mobile Mini and FTAI Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot Mobile Mini $2.14 billion 4.48 $339.54 million $2.29 21.88 FTAI Aviation $1.13 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

WillScot Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares WillScot Mobile Mini and FTAI Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot Mobile Mini 20.34% 24.12% 6.10% FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WillScot Mobile Mini beats FTAI Aviation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.