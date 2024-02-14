WordLogic (OTCMKTS:WLGC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WordLogic Co. (OTCMKTS:WLGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. WordLogic shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
WordLogic Stock Performance
About WordLogic
WordLogic Corporation, a software company, develops, markets, licenses, and sells data entry software for handheld computing devices. The company offers predictive text solutions that accelerate the entry and retrieval of text and information for personal computing devices, including smartphones, tablets, hybrid touchscreen devices, wearables, and car systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WordLogic
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WordLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WordLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.