World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Trading 1.3% Higher

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $23.83. Approximately 494,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 465,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on World Kinect in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 1,982.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

