Wrapped Everscale Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $60,044.42 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,256,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,104,189,791 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05390848 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58,101.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

