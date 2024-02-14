Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.110-4.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-$4.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. 435,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

