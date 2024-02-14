Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.88

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.88 and traded as high as $20.16. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 441 shares.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.
About Yankuang Energy Group
Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.
