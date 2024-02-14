Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 691,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Youdao alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Youdao Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Youdao stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 90,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $524.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.18. Youdao has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.91 million during the quarter.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.