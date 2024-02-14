ZClassic Price Tops $0.0786 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $729,559.84 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015771 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

