10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,341 shares of company stock worth $1,508,526. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 2,154,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,063. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

