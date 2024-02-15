1,600 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,464,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 164,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,190. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $53.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

