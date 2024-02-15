34,083 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.66. 8,547,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $189.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

