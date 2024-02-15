3,860 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,717,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

