4,192 Shares in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Similarweb by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Similarweb by 737.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Similarweb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Similarweb by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

Similarweb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMWB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 883,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,507. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $618.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMWB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

