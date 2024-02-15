4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

FDMT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,863. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,883,815. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $146,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 148.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

