61,096 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned about 4.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDIV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 3,819.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 3,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

