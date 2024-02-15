7,437 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 0.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $2,971,000. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 81,303 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.0% in the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of EDU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 816,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,183. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.