78790 (PHO.V) (CVE:PHO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of 78790 (PHO.V) (CVE:PHO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.28. 177,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 270,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.
78790 (PHO.V) Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.28.
78790 (PHO.V) Company Profile
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company specializes in rapid prototyping and manufacturing of custom original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions for contact and immersion optical temperature sensing for dielectric and conductor etch applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 78790 (PHO.V)
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for 78790 (PHO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 78790 (PHO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.