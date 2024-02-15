974,517 Shares in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 974,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,772,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Sendas Distribuidora as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.9% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,171,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,528,000 after purchasing an additional 527,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 229,505 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth about $2,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 186,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,349,000.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 221,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,362. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

