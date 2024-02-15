A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Up 13.3% in January

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.2 %

AOS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,301. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,514 shares of company stock worth $346,507. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

