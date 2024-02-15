AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.61. 5,275,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $317.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

