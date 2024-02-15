ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Down to $12.02

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $11.73. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABVX

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at $13,630,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at $10,807,000.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.