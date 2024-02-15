Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.67

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.67 and last traded at $163.87, with a volume of 244255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

