Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Trading Up 8.8%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Agilyx ASA Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.
Agilyx ASA Company Profile
Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.
