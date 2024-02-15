Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down to $25.90

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.90, but opened at $24.93. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 66,412 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,115 shares of company stock worth $1,052,976. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.