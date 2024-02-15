Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.96. 1,250,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,164 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $277,564,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

